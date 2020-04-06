Slovak Government Restricts Free Movement of People during April 8-13

Bratislava, April 6 (TASR) – Free movement of people will be restricted in Slovakia during April 8-13 as part of measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Cabinet decided on Monday.

There will be some exceptions, however, including commuting to and from work, visiting a doctor, visiting natural areas within the district, a funeral of a relative, and care for a relative or helping a neighbour. District borders (city borders for Bratislava and Kosice) will need to be respected with care for relatives and help to a neighbour, however.

The Government has also suspended the right of free gatherings, with the exception of people living in a single household. The measure is aimed at preventing visits during Easter in order to minimise the coronavirus spread.

“The goal of this measure is to protect mainly the elderly, our grandparents. I believe that the people will understand this; it’s about protection of public health and public interest,” said Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) following the Cabinet session.

The Government will deploy police officers and soldiers to oversee the public response to the ban.