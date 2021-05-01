Slovak Prime Minister Gets His First Jab against Coronavirus

Bratislava, May 1 (TASR) – Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLANO) on Saturday received his first jab against coronavirus – the Vaxzevria vaccine from AstraZeneca.

“Vaccination is the fastest way of defeating the pandemic. History has also shown it,” said Heger after getting the shot at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava, calling on everyone in the country to apply for vaccination as well.

Heger, 44, was pleased with the pace of vaccination in Slovakia, but added that its promotion must be stepped up, so that more people stop being afraid and begin viewing vaccination as necessary for defeating the virus.

More than 1 million people have got the first dose of one of the registered vaccines, while 500,000 people have received two shots. Slovakia has the population of something less than 5.5 million.

The prime minister applied for vaccine as an ordinary citizen last week.