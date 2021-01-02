Smer Calls on Interior Ministry to Fly Black Flags in Memory of Lucansky

Bratislava, January 2 (TASR) – The opposition Smer-SD party on Saturday called on the Interior Ministry to fly a black flag on its building as well as the headquarters of the Police Corps in Bratislava in memory of Police Corps ex-president Milan Lucansky, who died in hospital on December 30 after he attempted to hang himself while in custody.

Meanwhile, wife of the late former police chief Martina Lucanska has also expressed the same wish.

Interior Minister Milan Mikulec (OLaNO) explained on his Facebook account that his ministry hasn’t done so yet, given the circumstances of the case. “Members of the Police Corps can pay homage to General Lucansky at the Police Corps Presidium, where a book of condolences has been set up. They can also light a candle at all workplaces of the Police Corps,” wrote the minister.