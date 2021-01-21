Smer-SD Asks President to Pay More Attention to Signing Laws

Bratislava, January 21 (TASR) – The opposition Smer-SD party is asking President Zuzana Caputova to pay more attention to signing laws prepared by MPs of the governing coalition, party chairman Robert Fico told a press conference on Thursday, adding that they feel that the president is signing these laws too lightly.



According to him, Parliament is adopting laws that grossly violate human rights and ensure non-transparency in the management of public resources. “If we see in Parliament in the first reading things that are unacceptable and in sharp conflict with the Government Manifesto and that run into other legal regulations, we’ll notify the president about it in time,” he added.

Smer-SD has reservations about how Parliament approved eight amendments to laws in connection with the novel coronavirus pandemic last week. In this context, Fico referred to an amendment to the Employment Services Act and the Public Procurement Act, which affected the direct negotiated procedure. “Until now, if the public contracting authority addressed several people who could supply goods or services, the unsuccessful had the right to object. They cancelled everything,” he emphasised, adding that the MPs thus abolished market control.