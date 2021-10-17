Smer-SD Organises Anti-Government Protest Rally in Rimavska Sobota

Rimavska Sobota, October 17 (TASR) – The increase in energy prices, the destruction of social state and the rule of law and the need for early elections dominated speeches, delivered by Smer-SD representatives during the protest rally held in Rimavska Sobota (Banska Bystrica region) on Sunday.

The opposition party organised the anti-government rally on the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

“We’re calling on the Slovak Government to present to the people of Slovakia a plan how it wants to fight the price growth,” said Smer-SD chairman Robert Fico in his speech. According to him, the government has a lot of possibilities to mitigate impacts of the price growth. “If it fails to do something about it, Slovakia might face serious social problems at the beginning of next year,” stressed Fico.

Fico in his speech also touched President Zuzana Caputova’s role in the current political developments. He said that “the president must stop serving as a spokesperson for the governing coalition”. Fico called on her to oppose drafts coming to the Presidential Palace from Parliament. He also urged her not to turn to the Constitutional Court over two referendum questions he wants to send her in upcoming days and to launch the referendum procedure instead.

Smer-SD and MP Lubos Blaha was the next to address participants in the protest. In addition to other things, he spoke about the rejection of vaccination fascism and vaccination apartheid. Smer-SD vice-chairs Juraj Blanar, Richard Takac and Erik Kalinak delivered speeches at the rally, too. They declared that Smer-SD is ready and able to bring solutions.