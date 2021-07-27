Smer to Challenge Amendment Concerning COVID Passes at Constitutional Court

Bratislava, July 27 (TASR) – Head of Smer-SD Robert Fico announced on Tuesday that his party is set to challenge at the Constitutional Court a recently approved bill that allows the Public Health Authority (UVZ) to take into account digital COVID passes when drawing up anti-pandemic measures, TASR learnt on the same day from Smer spokesman Jan Mazgut.

“We called on the president not to sign this non-sensical amendment sponsored by the governing coalition. But the president, instead of making use of her powers to ask the Constitutional Court to examine the bill, decided to ink it immediately, basically within 24 hours after it was approved by Parliament. That’s why we have no other choice than to approach the Constitutional Court ourselves,” said Fico.

In the Smer head’s opinion, the amendment in question divides people and discriminates against them, as unvaccinated individuals are forced to have themselves vaccinated in order to avoid being subjected to various measures and restrictions that are at odds with the Constitution.

President Zuzana Caputova signed the amendment on Monday. Parliament had approved it via fast-track proceedings, giving it the green light on Sunday.