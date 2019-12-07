Smer Unveils New Logo and Rejects Cooperation with LSNS

Bratislava, December 7 (TASR) – Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, speaking at a press conference after the congress of his party Smer-SD in Bratislava on Saturday, explicitly rejected cooperation following the February 29 general election only with the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (LSNS), while he didn’t specify any possible partners for Smer before the result of the vote is announced.



Smer at the congress, marking the party’s 20th anniversary, presented a new logo and slogan. Pellegrini told journalists that he doesn’t see any problem with the fact that the party is now presenting itself as a “new Smer”, pointing out that its slate differs significantly from the list four years ago.

The prime minister, who took office after Robert Fico’s resignation as the Cabinet chief following mass protests across the country after the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée in early 2018, declined to answer a journalist’s question whether he’ll challenge Fico for the party’s chairmanship, saying that this isn’t an issue considered at the moment.