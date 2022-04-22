Special Prosecutor’s Office Asks House for Consent to Take Fico into Custody

Bratislava, April 22 (TASR) – The Special Prosecutor’s Office (USP) has asked Parliament to give its consent to taking MP and leader of the opposition Smer-SD party Robert Fico into custody, TASR learnt from spokesman for the Prosecutor-General’s Office Dalibor Skladan on Friday.



“The Special Prosecutor’s Office submitted on April 22, 2022 to Parliament a request to give its consent to taking MP R. F. into custody,” said acting deputy special prosecutor Ladislav Masar.

The Parliament Office has registered a request of the Special Prosecutor’s Office for MPs’ consent to remand Smer-SD head Robert Fico in custody. In line with Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, the request should be dealt with by the parliamentary mandate and immunity committee. Its head, OLaNO MP Anna Andrejuvova, stated that she’ll convene a session as soon as possible if Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) asks her to do so.

As part of the Twilight operation, the National Crime Agency (NAKA) pressed charges against ex-premier Robert Fico as well as ex-interior minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) with setting up a criminal group, misusing their powers and jeopardising confidential tax information while in office.