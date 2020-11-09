State of Emergency in Slovakia Should Be Extended by 90 Days

Bratislava, November 9 (TASR) – The state of emergency in Slovakia due to the coronavirus should be extended by 90 days, the Central Crisis Management Team recommended to the Government on Monday.

Slovakia will organise another round of mass testing for the coronavirus on November 21-22, but it will concern only around 500 municipalities, said Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLANO).

Meanwhile, children from poor families should resume school attendance despite being interrupted during the coronavirus spread, considering that they can’t afford buying equipment for online learning, said Matovic.

At the same time some of the existing anti-coronavirus measures in Slovakia could perhaps be eased, if the seven-day moving average of new daily positives falls below 500, according to the prime minister.

Matovic claimed that epidemiologists have recommended to spend the winter by the application of lockdowns. Nevertheless, as he believes that the countrywide testing earlier this month has worked, it’s possible to discuss “enjoying a bit of freedom” under certain conditions, with the application of further mass testing, for example, he said.

The seven-day moving average of new daily positives now stands close to 2,000.