State of Emergency in Slovakia to Be Extended by Another 40 Days

Bratislava, February 5 (TASR) – The state of emergency due to coronavirus in Slovakia will be extended by another 40 days as of Monday, the Government decided on Friday.

At the same time the so-called COVID-automaton, introducing measures against the spread of coronavirus on an automatic basis, will enter into force on the same day.

Parliament in the final days of 2020 changed the constitutional law on state security in times war, crisis or emergency to allow the Government to extend the state of emergency beyond 90 days by another 40 days, even repeatedly. Nevertheless, the Government is obliged to seek an approval for the move from Parliament within 20 days of each extension entering into force.

The state of emergency has now been in force in Slovakia without interruption since October 1.