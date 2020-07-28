State Secretary Kyselica Resigns

Bratislava, July 28 (TASR) – Interior Ministry State Secretary Lukas Kyselica is stepping down, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) reported on Tuesday on Facebook.

According to Matovic, Kyselica informed him and Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) about his decision on Monday after it was revealed by daily Dennik N that Kyselica was an active member of Military Intelligence when he ran in the recent general election for OLaNO. “We agreed [on Monday] that he can change his mind until Tuesday. He didn’t,” remarked Matovic.

“To my knowledge, people in charge of Military Intelligence who are close to Peter Pellegrini wanted to use Kyselica before the general election to throw OLaNO into disarray from the inside. They wanted to make our party fall apart and prevent us from forming a government at all costs. They failed,” stated Matovic, adding that only “the most perverse dictators” misuse secret services to gain advantage over their political opponents.

According to Dennik N, Kyselica operated in Military Intelligence between October 2019 and March 19, 2020. He became the Interior Ministry state secretary on March 21. The daily claimed that Kyselica’s fellow candidates for OLaNO didn’t know about his involvement with Military Intelligence.