Sulik: I’ll Submit My Resignation Next Week After Government Session

Bratislava, August 24 (TASR) – I plan to submit my resignation next Wednesday (August 31) after the Government meeting, Economy Minister Richard Sulik (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) told journalists at a briefing during the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, seeing no space where they could move in the coalition talks.



According to Sulik, the proposals of Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) can be discussed only after OLaNO leader and Finance Minister Igor Matovic leaves the Government. “We can discuss the proposal, something is unnecessary, we don’t agree with something, we can imagine that we’ll agree with something. Any debate on these points, how the coalition council could work and cooperation in general, makes sense for us only after Igor Matovic resigns from the post of finance minister and leaves the Government,” Sulik told reporters. “Based on all the signals, this won’t happen, so on August 31 after the Government meeting, I’m going to file my resignation,” he added.

The premier isn’t changing his position. According to him, he’s doing everything to preserve the coalition of four parties. However, he’s preparing for SaS to leave the Government. Heger is saddened by Sulik’s words that coalition meetings aimed at solving the crisis are a festival of wasted time. “Those words express his attitude, which makes me all the more sad, because at this time we need to be responsible and professional,” he noted.