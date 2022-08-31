Sulik Resigns, Says SaS Is Ready to Hold Talks, But Only After Matovic Quits

Bratislava, August 31 (TASR) – Economy Minister Richard Sulik (Freedom and Solidarity) has resigned, tendering his letter of resignation to President Zuzana Caputova. Addressing the proposals to help the public that were presented by OLaNO on Wednesday, Sulik claimed that SaS is ready to hold talks on them, but only after Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) resigns as well.

At the same time, Sulik stated that he’s asked the remaining ministers representing his party to wait with their resignations until Monday, September 5. This, according to him, will give Matovic more time to comply with SaS’s ultimatum concerning his departure.

Moreover, Sulik reported that should SaS stay part of the coalition, the Economy Ministry would be headed by incumbent ministry State Secretary Jan Oravec.