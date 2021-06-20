Survey: Caputova Most Trusted Politician in Slovakia, Matovic Most Distrusted

Bratislava, June 20 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova is the must trusted politician in Slovakia on 54 percent, ahead of former prime minister Peter Pellegrini on 44 percent and Economy Minister Richard Sulik on 34 percent, according to a survey of the Focus agency for TV Markiza presented on Sunday.

Further places were taken by Parliamentary Chairman Boris Kollar (We Are Family) – 31 percent, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLANO) – 29 percent, former prime minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) – 25 percent, Presov regional governor Milan Majersky (Christian Democrats/KDH) and former parliamentary chairman Andrej Danko (Slovak National Party) – 23 percent each, MEP Milan Uhrik (Republic) – 22 percent, chair of the extra-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia Irena Bihariova – 21 percent, Investment Minister Veronika Remisova (For the People) – 19 percent, and ethnic-Hungarian SMK head Krisztian Forro – 10 percent.

Igor Matovic (OLANO), who was prime minister for a year until the spring, has the trust of 13 percent of people, but he has the highest distrust rate from among all political leaders in the country – 87 percent, ahead of the far-right LSNS chair Marian Kotleba – 82 percent, Remisova – 79 percent, Danko – 75 percent, Fico – 74 percent, Heger – 69 percent and Kollar – 68 percent.

Sulik seems be distrusted by 65 percent of the public, Pellegrini by 54 percent and Caputova by 45 percent.

The survey was carried out in early June on the sample of 1,011 respondents.