Voice-SD: Gov’t Left Without Ministers Needed to Cope With Pandemic

Bratislava, March 22 (TASR) – The government has been left without the key positions needed to deal with the pandemic and economic crisis: the health, labour and economy ministers, the extra-parliamentary Voice-SD party said in a statement on Monday in response to Economy Minister Richard Sulik’s (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) resignation.



“The government has definitely resigned to fighting the pandemic and it doesn’t care about the victims of novel coronavirus,” said Voice-SD, noting that Prime Minister Igor Matovic’s (OLaNO) resignation is demanded by 82 percent of people, while 83 percent of the people are dissatisfied with the entire government. “The government should listen to their voice as soon as possible and go into the past,” stressed the party.

Sulik stepped down after Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) announced on Sunday (March 21) his willingness to resign and serve as a member of the government. His condition is Sulik’s resignation from the government, the resignation of Justice Minister Maria Kolikova and Parliamentary Vice-chair Juraj Seliga (both For the People) from office as well as the resignation of parliamentary health committee chair Jana Bitto Ciganikova (SaS).