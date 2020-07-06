Zitnanska: I Can Assure Premier – For the People MPs Aren’t for Sale

Bratislava, July 6 (TASR) – I can assure Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) and the public that the MPs of the For the People caucus aren’t for sale, head of party caucus Jana Zitnanska told TASR in response to the premier’s comment that in the case of a coalition with only 78 MPs, someone could buy three of them and thereby wreck the coalition’s majority.



The prime minister also said over the weekend that Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and For the People would back down in the event of a no-confidence vote in Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family). SaS did not want to comment on this statement.

“As far as the prime minister’s statements on the buying of MPs are concerned, I can assure him and the public that MPs of the For the People caucus are not for sale,” said Zitnanska.

SaS didn’t want to provide full comments on Matovic’s remarks. “These disgraceful statements are primarily the business card of their author, and we won’t comment on them,” SaS spokesman Ondrej Sprlak told TASR. Caucus chair Anna Zemanova told TASR that if the opposition submits a procedural proposal related to ousting Kollar, SaS MPs wouldn’t vote in favour. According to Zemanova, should a situation arise in which Kollar’s dismissal were to be voted on, the MPs will convene a meeting and agree on further action.

For the People Vice-chair Juraj Seliga didn’t say on Monday how party MPs would vote in the case of a no-confidence motion in Kollar. He wants to wait for We Are Family’s opinion and see if there is any ouster attempt. “The For the People party maintains its stance that Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar should accept political responsibility,” said Zitnanska in this connection.