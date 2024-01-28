Poll: Pellegrini and Korcok Would Have Made It to Round Two of Presidential Vote

Bratislava, January 28 (TASR) - Had a presidential election taken place in the second half of January, Voice-SD leader Peter Pellegrini would have gained the highest number of votes (38.1 percent) in the first round, a poll carried out by Focus agency on behalf of television channel Markiza has shown.

Former foreign affairs minister Ivan Korcok would have made it through to a second round head-to-head with Pellegrini on 35.6 percent. In the second round, Pellegrini would have garnered 54.2 percent and Korcok 45.8 percent of votes.

Ex-justice minister Stefan Harabin would have come next in the first round, backed by 10.9 percent of the votes, followed by another ex-foreign affairs minister Jan Kubis on 4.9 percent, Slovak National Party (SNS) leader Andrej Danko on 3.3 percent, extra-parliamentary Slovak Patriot party leader Miroslav Radacovsky (2.4 percent), and ethnic-Hungarian Alliance leader Krisztian Forro on 2.3 percent. Less than 1 percent of people would have voted for former Constitutional Court judge Jan Drgonec (0.9 percent), civil candidates Beata Janockova (0.6 percent), Peter Kutka and Marta Curajova (both 0.5 percent).

Meanwhile, the voter turnout would have reached 63 percent, 14.3 percent of the people polled wouldn't have voted, and 22.7 percent of the respondents didn't know if they had gone to the polls.

The poll was carried out on a sample of 1,015 respondents between January 16-23.