Poll: Pellegrini Most Trusted Politician in Slovakia, Ahead of Caputova and Fico

Bratislava, January 9 (TASR) - Parliamentary Chair and Voice-SD chairman Peter Pellegrini is viewed as the most trusted political leader in Slovakia, enjoying the confidence of 37 percent of the respondents questioned by Median agency as opposed to 53 percent of those who distrust him.

Ex-premier and 'Slovakia' party leader Igor Matovic is the most distrusted politician as he received the confidence of 7 percent and is seen as untrustworthy by 83 percent.

According to the survey, which was carried out between November 13 and December 17, 2023 on a sample of 1,086 respondents, the second most trusted politician is President Zuzana Caputova, who received the confidence of 34 percent and who is seen as untrustworthy by 56 percent. The head of state is followed by Prime Minister and Smer-SD leader Robert Fico, who enjoys confidence from 33 percent and is distrusted by 57 percent.

Parliamentary Vice-Chair and Slovak National Party (SNS) head Andrej Danko came fourth (trusted by 20 percent, distrusted by 67 percent), followed by Progressive Slovakia head and Parliamentary Vice-Chair Michal Simecka (trusted by 19 percent, distrusted by 68 percent), and leader of the extra-parliamentary Republic party and MEP Milan Uhrik (trusted by 17 percent, distrusted by 68 percent).

Also making it to the list was head of the non-parliamentary 'We Are Family' party Boris Kollar (trusted by 16 percent, distrusted by 73 percent), ex-premier and leader of the extra-parliamentary Democrats Eduard Heger (trusted by 15 percent and distrusted by 74 percent), and Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) head Richard Sulik (trusted by 13 percent and distrusted by 75 percent).

MP and leader of the Christian Democrats (KDH) Milan Majersky is trusted by 12 percent and distrusted by 70 percent, and is followed by head of the extra-parliamentary ethnic-Hungarian Alliance party Krisztian Forro (trusted by 10 percent, distrusted by 56 percent), and non-parliamentary LSNS chairman Marian Kotleba (trusted by 9 percent and distrusted by 78 percent).