Poll: Pellegrini Would Have Won Presidential Election in February

Bratislava, February 25 (TASR) - Had a presidential election taken place in February, Parliamentary Chair and Voice-SD leader Peter Pellegrini would have gained the highest number of votes (54.9 percent) in the second round, followed by former foreign affairs minister Ivan Korcok on 45.1 percent, a poll carried out by Focus agency on behalf of television channel Markiza has shown.

In the first round of the presidential election, Pellegrini would have gained 35.2 percent and Korcok would have made it through to the second round head-to-head with Pellegrini on 34 percent. Ex-justice minister Stefan Harabin would have come next in the first round, backed by 11 percent of the votes, followed by opposition 'Slovakia' party leader Igor Matovic (5 percent), another ex-foreign affairs minister Jan Kubis on 4.3 percent, Slovak National Party (SNS) chair Andrej Danko on 3.2 percent and extra-parliamentary ethnic-Hungarian Alliance leader Krisztian Forro on 3.1 percent.

Less than 3 percent of people would have voted for far-right LSNS leader Marian Kotleba (2.4 percent), historian Patrik Dubovsky (1.3 percent) a Milan Nahlik (0.5 percent).

The poll was carried out on a sample of 1,025 respondents between February 14-21.