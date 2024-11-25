Poll: PS Would Have Won Election, with Smer Close Runner-up in November

Bratislava, November 25 (TASR) - If a parliamentary election had been held in the second half of November, it would have been won by the opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) on 21.2 percent of votes, followed closely by Smer-SD on 20.7 percent, according to a recent poll carried out by AKO agency on behalf of Joj television channel.

Ending up third would have been Voice-SD (14.7 percent), followed by Freedom and Solidarity (SaS - 6.9 percent), the Christian Democrats (KDH - 6.7 percent), 'Slovakia' party (6.6 percent) and Republic (5.9 percent).

Parties failing to make it past the 5-percent election threshold would have included the junior governing Slovak National Party (SNS - 4.7 percent), and the extra-parliamentary Democrats (4.1 percent), Hungarian Alliance (3.7 percent), and 'We Are Family' (3.6 percent) parties.

Based on the polls, PS would have garnered 39 seats in Parliament, followed by Smer-SD - 37, Voice-SD - 27, and SaS, KDH and 'Slovakia' - 12 each, and Republic - 11.

The poll was carried out between November 12-20.