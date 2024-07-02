Poll: Smer-SD Would Have Won General Election in July on 25.2 percent

Bratislava, July 2 (TASR) - Had a general election taken place at the turn of June and July, it would have been won by Smer-SD on 25.2 percent, a recent poll carried out by Ipsos agency on behalf of the Dennik N daily has shown.

Smer-SD would have been followed by Progressive Slovakia (PS) on 22.3 percent and Voice-SD on 13.5 percent.

Other parties to make it into parliament would have included Republic on 6.8 percent, the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) on 6.3 percent, and Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) on 6.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the parties left outside Parliament would have included the extra-parliamentary Democrats on 4.7 percent, ethnic Hungarian Alliance on 4.3 percent, the currently parliamentary coalition composed of 'Slovakia' (former OLANO), 'For the People' and 'Christian Union' on 4.1 percent, the junior coalition Slovak National Party (SNS) on 3.1 percent, 'We Are Family' on 1.8 percent, and far-right LSNS on 0.9 percent. Other parties would have garnered 0.8 percent.

The voter turnout would have reached 58 percent. The poll was carried out on a sample of 1,017 respondents between June 26 and July 1.