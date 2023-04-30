Polls: Smer-SD to Win Parliamentary Election with 17.7% of Votes

Bratislava, April 30 (TASR) - If the parliamentary election had been held in April, Smer-SD of Robert Fico would have won on 17.7 percent of votes, with Voice-SD of Peter Pellegrini ending up second (17 percent) and Progressive Slovakia of Michal Simecka third (13.1 percent), it follows from polls conducted by Focus agency on behalf of TV Markiza.



Republic of Milan Uhrik would have ranked fourth (9.8 percent), followed by 'We Are Family' of Boris Kollar (6.1 percent), Christian Democrats led by Milan Majersky (6 percent), OLaNO of Igor Matovic (5.6 percent) and SaS of Richard Sulik (5.2 percent).



Failing to make it to Parliament would have been the Alliance of Krisztian Forro (4.3 percent), Slovak National Party of Andrej Danko (4 percent), Democrats of Eduard Heger (3.6 percent), Kotlebaites-LSNS of Marian Kotleba (2.7 percent) and other parties.



The polls were carried out in April 19-26 on a sample of 1,013 respondents.