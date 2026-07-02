Premier: Extreme Heat and Drought Will Have Negative Impact on Harvest

Senec, 2 July (TASR) - Extreme heat and drought will have a negative impact on the overall harvest results in 2026, but it's too early to draw any detailed conclusions, as the harvest season has only just begun, Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) told a news conference during a harvest field trip to the Svaty Martin area of the town of Senec (Bratislava region) on Thursday, noting that regional differences will be rather large.

"Although we're pleased that the harvest is underway, we must expect that the yields may not be as high as they were in 2025. But we don't want to draw any final conclusions, as the harvest can only be properly evaluated at its very end, when we'll have a much clearer picture," underlined Fico. According to him, Slovak farmers are beginning to be concerned about whether they'll have enough fodder and of what quality.

In connection with the upcoming European Union (EU) budget, Slovakia will insist that the allocation for the Common Agricultural Policy isn't reduced, said the premier. "If anyone wants to push Slovakia into crossing red lines in agricultural policy that would further damage Slovak agriculture, I'll use the right of veto when voting on the budget," stressed Fico.

Fico also announced support for public-private partnership (PPP) projects concerning irrigation systems. "We'll seek a foreign investor willing to invest a huge amount, around half a billion, in the construction and modernisation of the irrigation network," he said, adding that Slovak farmers would lease these facilities for a certain period, after which they would be transferred into state hands.

Agriculture Minister Richard Takac (Smer-SD) believes that a tender to find a partner in the PPP project could be launched next year. According to him, communication with the EU will also be important.