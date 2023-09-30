Premier: Fairness and Transparency of Election Ensured

The fairness and transparency of the snap general election has been ensured, caretaker Premier Ludovit Odor said following his meeting with members of the State Electoral Commission on Saturday, adding that no problems have yet been reported in individual polling stations.

Bratislava, September 30 (TASR) - The fairness and transparency of the snap general election has been ensured, caretaker Premier Ludovit Odor said following his meeting with members of the State Electoral Commission on Saturday, adding that no problems have yet been reported in individual polling stations.

"Over 700 Statistics Office experts will summarise the election results within 51 summarisation departments," noted Odor. All components engaged in the organisation of the election are working professionally, he added.

Twenty-four political parties and one coalition are running in the snap general election. The counting of ballots will start after the polling stations close at 10 p.m. Interim unofficial results will be available on the www.volbysr.sk and www.teraz.sk websites. The official results will be be announced only after they are approved by the State Electoral Commission.

