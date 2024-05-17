Kalinak: Premier Fico Undergoes Another Operation, Now Conscious

Banska Bystrica, May 17 (TASR) - Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) underwent more surgery on Friday, Vice-premier Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) and Banska Bystrica hospital director Miriam Lapunikova reported on the same day, adding that his condition is stable, but still serious.

"Necrotic tissue left by a gunshot wound has been removed. The patient is now conscious, stabilised, but he's still being treated in the ARO (Anaesthesiology and Resuscitation) ward. His condition is really serious," said the hospital director. It was decided that the premier would have to undergo another operation following a CT scan, said Lapunkova, adding that this is standard procedure.

Kalinak added that the country hasn't come to a standstill in any way and that all procedures are continuing.