Premier: Korcok Is Warmonger, Pellegrini Realises Value of Peace

Bratislava, March 26 (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) is supporting presidential candidate Peter Pellegrini (Voice-SD) in the run-off round of the election, describing his rival Ivan Korcok as a warmonger.

The premier stressed that Pellegrini realises the value of peace, adding that social-democrat voters are calling for peace.

"Whether we like or dislike something about Peter Pellegrini, the question is whether the head of state will be a warmonger like Korcok, who will unhesitatingly support whatever the West tells him to do, including dragging Slovakia into war, or moderate Peter Pellegrini, who is aware of the value of peace," the prime minister said in a video posted on a social networking site.

Fico said that Smer-SD doesn't have a presidential candidate from its own ranks and supports Pellegrini. Fico also criticised Korcok for his stance after the start of the war in Ukraine. The premier accused him of contributing to endangering the combat capability of the Slovak army when Slovakia donated "everything of value from the army" to Ukraine.

Ivan Korcok made it to the second round of the presidential election on 42.51 percent of the votes, along with Peter Pellegrini on 37.02 percent. The run-off round is due to be held on Saturday, April 6.