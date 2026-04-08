Premier: Oil Emergency Continues, But Diesel Can Be Exported

Bratislava, 8 April (TASR) - The oil emergency in Slovakia remains in effect, but the Slovak refinery is permitted to export diesel to neighbouring countries, stated Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) together with Economy Minister Denisa Sakova (Voice-SD) during the government session on Wednesday.

According to the premier, the Slovnaft refinery returned the "oil loan" to the state material reserves on Sunday (5 April).

"Following an agreement among the parties involved, the state of emergency concerning oil remains in effect, and the [oil] loan has been returned. The government regulation regarding fuelling vehicles with diesel will remain in effect until 19 April. We've removed the provision that prohibited the refinery from exporting its oil products from the government decree," stated the prime minister.

According to Sakova, fuel prices in Europe have risen by an average of 48 cents per litre since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East. "In Slovakia, thanks to constructive cooperation with the Slovnaft refinery, fuel prices have risen by an average of 10 to 15 cents over the past two weeks. Today's fuel prices are also acceptable for the Slovak market," she added.

"We've returned the oil loan from the state material reserves; it was 105,000 tonnes. We returned oil that is a blend of Arabian crude and Norwegian crude. Slovnaft is already processing oil at a higher rate than when the crisis broke out; at that time, we were processing 7,000-7,500 tonnes of oil per day. Currently, approximately 12,000 tonnes are being processed daily. I expect Slovnaft to be operating at full capacity in the second half of April," added Slovnaft Board chairman Gabriel Szabo.

"We were asked [by the government] whether we're capable of supplying the Slovak market while also exporting our products. The answer is yes; Slovnaft is an export refinery. Historically, approximately 60-65 percent of Slovnaft's total production has been exported to export markets, primarily to nearby countries in the region, that is, to countries neighbouring Slovakia," added Szabo.

The government-approved amendment to the decree adopting measures to restrict diesel consumption during a state of emergency concerning oil indicates that diesel exports from Slovakia will resume as of Friday (10 April).

Other restrictions, such as the limit on filling portable containers with a maximum of ten litres of diesel and the different fuel prices for domestic and foreign vehicles, will remain in effect.