Premier: Reform of Social Services Great Law Drafted by Social Affairs Ministry

Bratislava, 28 November (TASR) - The Labour, Social Affairs and the Family Ministry has prepared a reform of social services financing and has come up with a 'super law' that should receive broader support in Parliament not only from coalition but also from opposition MPs, Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) stated on Friday following an extraordinary government meeting,

Fico added that the law on allowances for assistance in dependency for helping another person should stipulate that the contribution for assistance will be received by the dependent people themselves, based on the degree of dependency.

"This is a great law in terms of content, complexity, length of preparation and everything that the Labour, Social Affairs and the Family Ministry had to negotiate," said Fico, adding that the dependent people themselves will be able to decide whether to use the funds from the dependency allowance for informal care provided by relatives in a home environment or for formal care, which includes outpatient and field social services provided by other workers.

In 2027, when this allowance will begin to be paid out, social services will receive an additional €300 million when compared to this year. "I believe that this complex legal norm will be implemented in practice as soon as possible and that it will only improve the situation of clients, people who need help, whether at home or in specialised social facilities," added Fico.