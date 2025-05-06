Premier Rejects Linking Current Events with What Happened During WWII

Michalovce, May 6 (TASR) - I reject linking current events to those from the time of the Second World War, stated Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) on Tuesday during a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the Day of Victory over Fascism at the Red Army Central Military Cemetery in Michalovce (Kosice region), stressing that the government has been committed since the beginning in its manifesto to respect and revere important historical milestones.

"Young soldiers who were killed during the liberation of Slovakia have nothing to do with current efforts to build a new Iron Curtain and provoke endless wars. We'll do whatever it takes to maintain our commitment of respect and gratitude in the future," emphasised Fico.

Victory over fascism, he said, is a celebration of peace and life. "I'm grateful that we were able to do our part in restoring a memorial where thousands of soldiers lie who gave the most precious thing they had - their lives in battle. Slovakia will always respect you and will not allow your memory to be dishonoured," stressed Fico.

The premier thanked Russian Ambassador to Slovakia Igor Bratchikov for his cooperation in restoring the military cemetery in Michalovce and offered him cooperation in repairing other monuments and memorials.

"This place should also be a site of local patriotism for the town of Michalovce, because the soldiers of the Red Army who directly liberated Michalovce at the end of 1944 are buried here. It is a huge cemetery, more than 17,000 soldiers of the glorious Red Army from various nations that then made up the former Soviet Union. Eternal thanks to those young men and women for what they did, and even greater glory to those who did not live to see the end of the Second World War," said the prime minister.