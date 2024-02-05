Premier: We Wouldn't Have Dismissed Simkovicova Anyway, She Has Healthy Opinions

Bratislava, February 5 (TASR) - The coalition stands behind head of the Culture Ministry Martina Simkovicova (a Slovak National Party/SNS nominee), Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) stated on Monday, calling the fact that there weren't enough signatures under the proposal of Progressive Slovakia (PS) and Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) to convene an extraordinary parliamentary session to oust the minister an embarrassment and a shame.

"We'd never have dismissed the minister anyway, she has sovereign, Slovak, healthy opinions. That's the way a culture minister should be," he concluded.

Parliamentary Chair Peter Pellegrini (Voice-SD) said on Monday that he won't convene a special House session seeking Simkovicova's ouster, as opposition MPs backed their motion with only 28 signatures instead of the necessary 30. PS and SaS will file a proposal to convene a special House session with a no-confidence motion in Simkovicova on Tuesday (February 6) again.