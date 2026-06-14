Premier: We're Finalising Reopening of Aluminium Production in Ziar nad Hronom

Bratislava, 14 June (TASR) - The process of reopening aluminium production in the town of Ziar nad Hronom (Banska Bystrica region) is nearing completion, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) stated on Sunday in a video posted on social media, in which he addressed foreign and domestic policy as well as coalition relations.

"The final decisions are being completed; I believe that we have only a few weeks of work ahead of us and we'll be able to announce great news to Slovakia, but also to all of Europe," he said in connection with the resumption of aluminium production in Ziar nad Hronom.

The premier will also consider the signing of a peace agreement between Iran and the U.S. to be great news. "It would bring enormous relief, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the stabilisation of the completely volatile energy market," noted Fico, adding that he also sees the visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Slovakia on Monday (15 June) as positive. "I believe we'll achieve all our planned goals," he said, referring to the full-day talks and the announced signing of agreements and memorandums.

The prime minister confirmed that he's scheduled to meet Hungarian Premier Peter Magyar in Brussels on Thursday or Friday (18 or 19 June). "I'll be glad to meet him and shake his hand, but a brief meeting isn't suitable for addressing the bilateral agenda, so I'll once again invite the Hungarian prime minister to visit Slovakia," said Fico. He also spoke about the meeting with his Hungarian counterpart in the context of Slovak-Hungarian relations following Magyar's controversial statements. "It's good that we've spoken out, but I'd advise everyone not to be so quick to react," noted the head of the Slovak government.

Fico also touched on coalition relations in the context of budget preparations and discussions on pro-growth measures. He emphasised that Smer-SD won't exploit either area against its partners, and he called on the rest of the coalition to do the same. "Unfortunately, we've recently witnessed some rather unfortunate statements and a ridiculous political privatisation of issues," noted Fico, specifically pointing to the Voice-SD party.