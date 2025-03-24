Premier: We've Agreed on All House Voting at Coalition Council Meeting

Bratislava, March 24 (TASR) - At a meeting of the coalition council held on Monday, coalition representatives agreed on all electoral activities, including the election of the parliamentary chair and the deputy governor of Slovakia's central bank (NBS), Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) posted on a social network on the same day, adding that all government bills should be passed at their first reading, as well as a draft amendment to the Constitution.

"Today's coalition council was based on the assumption that tomorrow (March 25) the governing coalition will have a stable majority in Parliament and will be able not only to vote but also to pass laws," said Fico, adding that the meeting of the coalition council was relatively short and took place in a constructive atmosphere. The premier noted that two new members of the government, Rudolf Huliak and Samuel Migal (both Independent), were also present.

Fico further stated that the coalition council had agreed, among other things, on the procedure for negotiating the bills submitted by MPs from the coalition parties.

The prime minister also pointed out that stabilising the ruling coalition was neither easy nor politically pretty. "In politics, and especially in the Slovak one, you can't rule out any unforeseen circumstance. However, I'd like to believe that the time is coming to an end when the consistent implementation of the government manifesto was overlaid by the loss of the government majority," he noted.