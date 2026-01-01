President: 2025 Brought Turbulence Both at Home and around World

Bratislava, 1 January (TASR) - The year 2025 brought many turbulent moments on the domestic scene as well as stormy developments in international relations, stated President Peter Pellegrini in his New Year address, pointing to the consequences of public finance consolidation, the tense political situation and growing tensions in society, which, according to him, have escalated into personal conflicts and hatred.

The head of state pointed out that the top issue of the past year for people was consolidation, with all its consequences for their daily lives. "The situation is complicated by the slowing economy, not only in Slovakia but also in the developed world, which prevents the creation of better-paid opportunities and stifles economic growth," he added.

Pellegrini noted that Slovakia can't avoid the ongoing consolidation of public finances. "This recovery of public finances comes at an economic cost, and it won't be easy to maintain social and political harmony in society. It will require responsible behaviour on the part of politicians, the media and experts," he stated.

The president also touched on the political situation, which, according to him, gave little cause for joy last year. He pointed to ongoing disputes, mutual attacks and heightened confrontation between political camps, which at the end of the year led to skirmishes, personal insults and verbal attacks in Parliament. "The result of this situation is deepening tension in our society and growing hatred that seems to know no bounds. Politics has become such a divisive factor that it has directly affected our families, friendships and the atmosphere in the workplace," he said.

According to the head of state, instead of uniting society, politicians often stir up even more intense and negative emotions among people, and they don't even limit themselves to criticising their political opponents, but also attack their voters. "They don't hesitate to insult not only their political rivals, but even their voters - and that is absolutely unacceptable in a democracy," he stressed.

The president also pointed out that the tense domestic political situation is being exacerbated by complex international developments, particularly the ongoing war in Ukraine and uncertainty surrounding developments in the European Union and global changes in the world order. "In foreign policy, Slovakia is, unfortunately, too small a player to be able to significantly influence the most fundamental decisions of the world's superpowers. However, Slovakia can always stand on the side of peace, cooperation and consensus. It can always be a reliable member of the most important international communities, such as the European Union and NATO, while at the same time proudly and consistently defending its national interests," he said.