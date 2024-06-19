President Also Wants to Have Office in Banska Bystrica after Summer Holidays

Banska Bystrica, June 19 (TASR) - I've issued instructions that the President's Office should begin on Wednesday to take all necessary steps to restore the activities of the president's regional office in the premises of the State Science Library in Banska Bystrica, President Peter Pellegrini said during his visit to Banska Bystrica on Wednesday.

After a break of more than three years, the head of state will be in office there several times a year and make trips to the surrounding regions of central Slovakia. Pellegrini added that after the summer holidays he'd like to ceremonially cut the ribbon and open the workplace.

"When I took office, I said that I didn't want to be a president of the Presidential Palace from Bratislava. I want to be a president of the people and spend as much time as possible in the regions of Slovakia, of course, while responsibly fulfilling all the international and national duties that await me in Bratislava. I don't want it to be a celebration to leave Bratislava and go to the regions. Several times a year I plan to be in office in Banska Bystrica so that the President's Office is closer to the people who live and work in central Slovakia," stated Pellegrini.

The head of state fully supports the topics he discussed with Banska Bystrica region head Ondrej Lunter and Banska Bystrica mayor Jan Nosko. They debated the absence of a strategic investor in the region, the resumption of civil air transport at the Sliac airport, the continuation of the R1 expressway, as well as health care and social services.