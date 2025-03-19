President Appoints Samuel Migal to Post of Investment Minister

Bratislava, March 19 (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini on Wednesday appointed Samuel Migal to the post of investment, regional development and informatisation minister, at the same time accepting the resignation of incumbent head of the ministry Richard Rasi (Voice-SD).

Migal had been serving as an Independent MP after being expelled from the Voice-SD parliamentary caucus. He became the minister based on an agreement that he signed with Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD). In addition to new ministers, the agreement is expected to bring stable support for the governing coalition. Fico announced on Wednesday that the support of 79 MPs should be restored at the next parliamentary session.

The changes were preceded by an agreement between the governing parties to modify the coalition agreement and the distribution of government posts. Smer-SD has taken the Investment, Regional Development and Informatisation Ministry and the Tourism and Sport Ministry under its remit. The coalition agreement was altered in response to the changed proportions of MPs in Parliament, as both the Slovak National Party (SNS) and the Voice-SD caucuses lost MPs.

Migal will replace Richard Rasi, who is the deputy chairman of Voice-SD. According to the agreement within the coalition, Rasi is set to become the new House chair.