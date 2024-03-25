President Caputova: Call for Freedom Can't Be Silenced

Bratislava, March 25 (TASR) - The call for freedom cannot be silenced, President Zuzana Caputova pointed out on a social network on Monday on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the 1988 Candle Demonstration.

"Thirty-six years ago, on March 25, 1988, with prayer and candles in their hands, people expressed their desire to live in a society where civil rights and religious freedoms are fulfilled," wrote the head of state.

Caputova noted that the people at the Candle Demonstration didn't hesitate to speak out against the overwhelming force of totalitarian power. "Because at that time it was becoming clear that the call for freedom couldn't be silenced," she stated, adding that this is still true today and will be true whenever the powerful are tempted to infringe on the freedom of others.