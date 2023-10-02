President Caputova Gives Mandate to Fico to Form Government

Bratislava, October 2 (TASR) - President Zuzana Caputova on Monday granted Smer-SD chair Robert Fico a mandate to form the government, as Smer-SD won the Saturday's (September 30) parliamentary snap election.

As is customary, the mandate will be time-limited, added Caputova.

Aside from Fico, Caputova plans to meet also with Progressive Slovakia chair Michal Simecka later on Monday and with Voice-SD chair Peter Pellegrini on Tuesday (October 3). Meetings with other leaders will take place in the following days.

A total of six political parties and one coalition have made it into Parliament. Smer-SD won the election on 22.94 percent of votes, garnering 42 seats in the 150-strong Parliament.