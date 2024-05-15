President Caputova: Hateful Rhetoric Leads to Hateful Acts

Bratislava, May 15 (TASR) - The hateful rhetoric we are witnessing in society leads to hateful acts, stated President Zuzana Caputova in response to the attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) on Wednesday.

The head of state called it an attack on democracy, adding that any violence is unacceptable. She asked that no snap judgements be made in connection with the current situation.

"I'm shocked, we're all shocked, by the terrible and insidious attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. Something has happened, the gravity of which we cannot seem to realise or even comprehend yet. The physical attack on the prime minister is first and foremost an attack on a human being, but it's also an attack on democracy," the head of state said in a statement at the Presidential Palace.

Caputova called for an end to hateful rhetoric. The police, she said, will certainly bring more information. "In the meantime, please let's not make snap judgements and think about what is most important. And that is the only thing at the moment, that Robert Fico recovers as soon as possible," she concluded.