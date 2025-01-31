President Declares Commitment to Public Administration Reform

Bratislava, January 31 (TASR) - The Interior Ministry and the self-governing regions should in the coming months select one or two powers that could be transferred from the level of the central authority to the agenda of local authorities, President Peter Pellegrini said following his meeting with representatives of local authorities on Friday, which the head of state described as a "proper round table" dedicated not only to the current problems of the regions, towns and municipalities, but also to the key topic of public administration reform.

Pellegrini promised personal involvement in the issue.

"This reform, which has been sidelined for decades, is now gaining in importance given the problems faced by local authorities and the existing funding system," pointed out Pellegrini, noting that the modernisation of public administration and decentralisation of public power is an integral part of the necessary long-term vision of the country's future and the governance of the state. "We cannot just focus today on short-term goals and addressing current problems, we must have a vision of how we want, not only at the local government level, to manage the country and optimise the processes related to the functioning of the state," stressed Pellegrini.

Head of the Slovak Towns Union (UMS) Richard Rybnicek said that the meeting and its format was historic and fundamental. "I know Mr. President as a man who has always stood by his word. Today he also accurately described the problems that local authorities are facing," said Rybnicek, who is convinced that Pellegrini's involvement can significantly help to push through the public administration reform.

Self-governing Regions Association (SK8) head Jozef Viskupic agreed and said that after Friday's meeting the issue of decentralisation is becoming a presidential topic.

Chairman of the Slovak Towns and Villages Association (ZMOS) Jozef Bozik declared that the local authorities will be of maximum assistance to the head of state in identifying possible solutions.