President: Government Should Show Interest in Representing All Citizens

Bratislava, October 25 (TASR) - The new government should show that it is interested in representing all citizens, President Zuzana Caputova stated in an address following the appointment of Prime Minister Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) cabinet on Wednesday.

The head of state considers it to be important that members of minorities are clearly assured that they are also strong in dignity and rights, and that justice is carried out smoothly, stressing that the protection of democracy and social reconciliation significantly exceed the horizons of elections and election cycles and exceed differences. She welcomes the government's stance on membership of the European Union and NATO.

In her speech, Caputova also spoke about the need to strengthen social cohesion. "We have reached a situation of deep mistrust in society. No matter what government I appoint today, part of the people wouldn't only be disappointed, but even worried about what will happen," she stated. She sees it as an opportunity to contribute to mutual respect and professional cooperation through communication and actions. She wishes that every government, including the newly appointed one, will be successful, because then it will benefit the people and the entire country.

The head of state praised the government's assurance that it also sees membership of the European Union and NATO as continuity. She also believes in continuing the good neighbourhood policy. "Whether towards our southern, northern, western, but also hard-pressed eastern neighbour," she pointed out.