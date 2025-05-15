President: If Hatred Continues to Fill Society, It Will Eventually Suffocate It

Bratislava, May 15 (TASR) - If hatred continues to permeate the whole of society, it will eventually suffocate it, President Peter Pellegrini posted on a social network on the anniversary of the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) on Thursday, adding that everyone must decide whether to contribute to greater tension or to peace and reconciliation with their own lives, statements, behaviour and values.

"If we wait for peace and decency to come to Slovakia 'from above', for politicians to bring them here by their personal example, we'll obviously wait in vain," said the head of state, stating that the moment of horror at the assassination attempt on the premier was too short to change anything fundamental in Slovak politics. "When one turns on the news today and listens for a while to all the mutual attacks, personal threats and concentrated hostility, one is horrified to discover that we are worse off in this respect than we were a year ago," emphasised Pellegrini.

The president is grateful to everyone in Slovakia who decides to follow the path of peace. In doing so, he said, they are doing a great service to their children, their parents and all their loved ones. "Because a life lived in peace cannot be compared to a life torn by evil and hatred," he said.