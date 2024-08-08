President: Important for Supreme Court to Decide on Kovacik As Soon As Possible

Bratislava, August 8 (TASR) - I consider it to be important that the Supreme Court decide on the case of former special prosecutor Dusan Kovacik as soon as possible, President Peter Pellegrini stated on Thursday, pointing out that head of the Justice Ministry Boris Susko (Smer-SD) used his legislative power when filing an appeal in the case of legally convicted Kovacik.

"The justice minister used a power that has been enshrined in penal legislation for 18 years. However, the president stresses that guilt and punishment in a democratic and legal state must always be decided by courts, on the basis of the Constitution and the law. Therefore, he considers it to be important that the Supreme Court decide on this case as soon as possible," the President Office's communications department told TASR.

Justice Minister Boris Susko filed an appeal in the case of legally convicted former special prosecutor Dusan Kovacik on Wednesday (August 7). At the same time, the minister ordered the suspension of his prison sentence pending the decision of the Supreme Court on the appeal. Kovacik was released from prison on Wednesday afternoon. The move was criticised by the opposition, but Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) stated that the procedure was lawful and fair.

The Supreme Court sentenced Kovacik in May 2022 to eight years in prison for accepting a bribe and disclosing information from the files. It also imposed on him a fine of €100,000.