President: Intervention of Head of State Not Necessary in Current Situation

Martin, October 30 (TASR) - The current political situation doesn't necessitate an intervention by the head of state, said President Peter Pellegrini during his regional trip to the town of Martin (Zilina region) on Wednesday.

According to Pellegrini, Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) will probably have to react to the activities of MPs for the Slovak National Party (SNS) in order to guarantee confidence in the government from Parliament.

The president said that he was closely following the situation involving a dysfunctional Parliament on Tuesday (October 29). "As long as the coalition is able to find a majority when in comes to crucial decisions, the president has no role to play in this. The premier, who must gain a majority for his government and for himself in order to have confidence in parliament guaranteed, will probably have to respond to the activities of SNS legislators and find a system under which the coalition will continue to function," he stated.

"[I won't intervene] as long as there isn't a government crisis that would threaten the very functioning of the state. Then I would intervene as the head of state," he added.