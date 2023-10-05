President: Issue of Military Aid to Ukraine Needs to Be Left to New Government

Bratislava, October 5 (TASR) - President Zuzana Caputova thinks that when it comes to providing further military aid to Ukraine, there's a need to respect the results of the election and wait for the conclusions of talks on the formation of a new government, stated Caputova's spokesman Martin Strizinec on Thursday, stressing that the head of state supports military aid to Ukraine but doesn't provide approval or disapproval of its provision.

"First of all, the president doesn't provide approval or disapproval of the provision of military aid, so it isn't true that she's stopped another package of military aid to Ukraine. However, the president shares the opinion of the prime minister [Ludovit Odor] that on this issue it's necessary to respect the results of the election and wait for the conclusions of the negotiations on the formation of a new government that are currently underway," said Strizinec.

The spokesperson added that at this time a decision to provide military equipment would create a precedent for changes of political power in the future as well. "The president continues, as before, to support the provision of military aid to Ukraine within the capabilities of the armed forces," he added.

"Remember that the influence of Russian agents in Slovakia is simply enormous. What we can see today is the influence of the Russian Federation, which is trying to inflame the situation in Europe," said secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council in response to Caputova's statement about the possible suspension of military aid to Ukraine. His statement was taken by TASR from Ukrainian agency UNIAN.