President Pellegrini Signs Consolidation Package after Meeting Premier Fico

Bratislava, 8 October (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini has decided to sign the package of consolidation measures for next year, the President's Office reported on Wednesday following a "constructive conversation" between the head of state, Prime Minister Robert Fico and Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky (both Smer-SD).

"The consolidation package is a challenge for the government and society as a whole to overcome a complex and difficult period of public finance recovery. The debt created by previous governments will not be easy to bring under control and will require a lot of effort. Getting Slovakia back on a sound economic path will not be easy, and, in many cases, it will be painful. I believe that the government will not abandon its social agenda and will continue to implement it," stated Pellegrini.

"Today, along with President Peter Pellegrini and in the presence of Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky and Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar [Smer-SD], I discussed serious issues related to the consolidation of public finances and current foreign policy issues. Among other things, I informed the president that the government is ready to approve the draft state budget for 2026 on Friday [10 October] and submit it to Parliament for discussion," said Fico after the meeting, praising what he called the constructive relations between the top constitutional officials based on mutual respect.

The House approved the package of consolidation measures for next year two weeks ago. The draft law amending certain laws in connection with the consolidation of public finances was discussed via a fast-tracked legislative procedure.

The package doesn't address austerity measures at ministries and authorities, but only changes that affect citizens, businesses and local authorities. According to the Finance Ministry's estimates, in the next three years the changes presented should bring €1.44 billion, €1.59 billion and €1.72 billion, respectively.