President: Premier Meloni Wants to Help Address Gas Supply Situation in Slovakia

Rome, January 14 (TASR-correspondent) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has promised to help find a solution to the supply of natural gas to Slovakia after the gas flow from Ukraine has been halted, President Peter Pellegrini said on Tuesday at a briefing during his official visit to Italy, praising her gesture.

The Slovak head of state said that they discussed with the Italian prime minister the current situation in relation to the termination of gas transit from Ukraine towards Slovakia. "The prime minister has personally promised to take all steps that could lead to a solution of this situation, whether through the assistance of Italy itself with possible alternative gas supplies, but also through possible negotiations with the parties involved so that it might be possible to somehow restore gas transit through Ukraine," he said.

Pellegrini praised Meloni's promise. "She is also in intensive contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and may try to help us in this with her diplomatic efforts, but of course no one can guarantee the possible outcome," he noted. This is, in his words, Meloni's initiative. "The prime minister herself has offered that, given her contacts, she may try to intervene in this matter, but she wasn't more specific and precise about where and when she wants to do so," he added.

They also discussed the geopolitical situation, including the war in Ukraine. Pellegrini stated that they both believe that after Donald Trump takes office as U.S. president, efforts will be made to start peace talks. "We also talked about the possibility of supplying ammunition to the Italian defence ministry and army, but not only to produce and sell the ammunition, but also to transfer part of the technology and production to Italy through our companies," stated Pellegrini.

The Slovak head of state also held a meeting with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella. They debated, for example, migration, and bilateral relations and cooperation between Slovakia and Italy. Pellegrini described the talks as smooth, speaking of good relations and an alliance between the two countries.