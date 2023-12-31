President To Decide on Bill Setting Up New Tourism Ministry Next Week

Bratislava, December 31 (TASR) - President Zuzana Caputova will take a decision on the government bill aimed at setting up a Tourism and Sport Ministry next week, President Office's communication department director Jozef Matej told TASR, adding that the head of state wants to use the lawful deadline she has to review the draft law.

It was tvnoviny.sk website that broke the news first.

"Due to the complexity of the legislation, the president will use the legal deadline she has for assessing the law. The president will announce her decision in course of next week," said Matej.