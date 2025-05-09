Protests Taking Place in Several Cities in Slovakia and Abroad on Friday Evening

Bratislava, May 9 (TASR) - Protest rallies called "Slovakia Is Europe" are being held in several cities and towns across Slovakia on Friday evening, for example in Bratislava, Poprad (Presov region), Namestovo, Martin (both Zilina region) and in Michalovce (Kosice region).

The protests are also taking place abroad, particularly in Krakow, Amsterdam, London and Madrid.

The protest organisers want to point out to further questioning of Slovakia's foreign-policy orientation by Premier Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) visit to Moscow, where he is attending celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII on Friday.

The organisers stressed that Slovakia is a sovereign democratic country. "We are members of the international economic and military groupings, the EU and NATO. Alliances with the strongest still mean a safe protective shield for Slovakia. However, Robert Fico is weakening and destroying it," stated the organisers, calling for unity across society to defend a free and independent Slovakia.

Fico was the only leader of an EU country to attend the celebrations in Moscow on Friday. He said in advance that he wanted to pay tribute to the thousands of Red Army soldiers who died while liberating Slovakia, as well as to the millions of other victims of the "Nazi rage". The premier has repeatedly declared that Slovakia wants to continue to pursue a sovereign foreign policy in all four cardinal directions.



