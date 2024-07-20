PS and SaS View Rainbow Pride as Symbol of Respect, Call for Tolerance

Bratislava, July 20 (TASR) - The opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and Progressive Slovakia (PS) parties are calling for equal rights for all and tolerance in society in connection with Rainbow Pride that is taking place in Bratislava on Saturday.

"I wish for a Slovakia where everyone has equal rights, where safety and dignity apply to all, regardless of who they love or what their identity is," stated Parliamentary Vice-chair and PS leader Michal Simecka. He views Saturday's event as a symbol of respect and a celebration of diverse Slovak culture.

SaS leader and MP Branislav Groehling sees Rainbow Pride as a symbol of mutual respect and tolerance. "SaS has been declaring support for these values ​​since its founding. We believe in free life of individuals and that everyone has the right to live happily and according to themselves," he said. However, tolerance and respect must be built mainly by the government, stated Groehling, who appealed to stop inciting hatred. "No groups of citizens must be target of politicians' attacks," he said.

The 14th annual Rainbow Pride is taking place on Bratislava's Freedom Square on Saturday. Its goal is to make LGBTI+ people visible and highlight their contribution to society. This year's theme is Slovak culture. The programme started at noon and will last until 10 p.m.

