Purgatory Case: Mako's Surprise Testimony Regarding Pressure from Investigators

Banska Bystrica, 13 November (TASR) - The trial in the 'Purgatory' case continued at the Specialised Criminal Court (STS) in Banska Bystrica on Friday, with testimony from former director of Financial Administration's Criminal Office Ludovit Mako, who also testified at STS in September regarding the charges against him, now summoned in connection with allegations of bias on the part of the investigators in the 'Purgatory' case.

Mako stated that he'd been "pressured into cooperating". On leaving the court, he told the media: "I won't comment until the time is right."

Prosecutor Bohdan Celovsky has responded to Mako's statements. "He [Mako] voluntarily attended the then Special Prosecutor's Office six times. He had a lawyer present, and never mentioned any circumstances suggesting that pressure had been exerted on him. His feelings are subjective and currently unverifiable. So, from that point of view, I find it strange that he's come forward with this after five years. It depends on how the court assesses the matter," said Celovsky.

The 'Purgatory' case concerns suspicions of the alleged formation and running of a criminal group within the highest echelons of the police and security services between 2012-2018, when the defendant, current Parliamentary Vice-chair Tibor G. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons], held the post of Police Corps president.

"What you've heard today are the sadistic, torturous interrogation practices of the investigators centred around Jan Curilla, presented in open court for the first time. This is the moment when we've all heard this, and the public can learn how investigations were conducted between 2020-2023. The second key significance of witness Mako's testimony is that it had a political background and was politically motivated. Specifically, he spoke about who the orders were directed against, which individuals should have been prosecuted, namely people close to the Smer-SD political party. Today, on the basis of his testimony, I can say with complete confidence that the entire 'Purgatory' case has been a political process, conducted on political orders," emphasised Tibor G., adding that there is known evidence that corroborates Mako's testimony.